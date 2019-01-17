News

Russia Named in List of 50 Countries in Which Christians Face Persecution

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia has been ranked among the world’s 50 countries in which Christians face the most prosecution for the first time in seven years. Open Doors, a group that tracks the persecution of Christians around the world, said 245 million Christians face mistreatment this year — 30 million more than last year.

Persecution is escalating. This year's number is up from last year's 215 million--30 million more lives at risk. Take some time right now to pray with our brothers and sisters. Stand with them! #WWWL2019 pic.twitter.com/L814AvhV8C — Open Doors USA (@OpenDoors) January 16, 2019

Russia placed 41st out of 50 countries with the highest levels of persecutions faced by Christians, according to the group’s 2019 World Watch List published Wednesday. “Though radical Islam is largely to blame for Russia’s poor standing in how Christians are treated within its borders, the Russian legislation is unfairly applied to non-Russian Orthodox Christians as new laws and restrictions are constantly being imposed,” it said. The last time Russia landed on the list was in 2011, according to Open Doors. Russian Christians face the most pressure in private life – with converts from Islam often facing discrimination from family members – and church life. While churches of the Russian Orthodox denomination are sponsored by the state, Open Doors said unregistered evangelical churches “may face obstructions in the form of surveillance and interrogation.”

Read More Russia’s Crackdown on Jehovah’s Witnesses Begins With a Foreigner