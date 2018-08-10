UN Tells Russia to Rein in Torture, Report on Efforts

Russia must halt frequent torture of detainees and prosecute perpetrators, including prison guards caught on video beating an inmate that led to a public outcry, United Nations human rights investigators said on Friday.

The UN Committee Against Torture, in a rare move, told Russian authorities to report back in a year on the emblematic case of guards beating Yevgeny Makarov with truncheons and on harassment of activists and journalists.

The Novaya Gazeta newspaper published the 10-minute clip last month and said the incident took place in June 2017 in a prison in the city of Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow.

The panel voiced concern that in this case, "video surveillance proved to be ineffective in preventing acts of torture, that the video recording was suppressed by the officials for almost one year and that investigation was undertaken only after the video recording was leaked to media and attracted wide attention."

Russian deputy justice minister Mikhail Galperin, who led a delegation at a two-day examination of its record, said that authorities would prosecute the guards. This would become a "very clear signal on the unacceptability of torture."

Seventeen officials have been removed from their jobs in connection with the case, including five who have been arrested, while a sixth arrest is under consideration, he said.