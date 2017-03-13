Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

Internet companies found guilty of breaking Russian law could soon see the speeds at which their websites load slashed by the Russian government.

The law would target companies which are able to bypass judgments from Russian courts because they are formally registered abroad, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Monday.

The proposals were initially drafted in a bid to curb foreign Internet companies such as Google, but would also apply to Russian companies, unnamed sources told the newspaper.

Instead of drafting fresh legislation, the plans could be brought in by making amendments to Russia's strict new anti-terror laws.