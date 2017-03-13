Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

Russia
March 13, 2017 — 11:06
March 13, 2017 — 11:06
Internet companies found guilty of breaking Russian law could soon see the speeds at which their websites load slashed by the Russian government.

The law would target companies which are able to bypass judgments from Russian courts because they are formally registered abroad, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Monday.

The proposals were initially drafted in a bid to curb foreign Internet companies such as Google, but would also apply to Russian companies, unnamed sources told the newspaper.

Instead of drafting fresh legislation, the plans could be brought in by making amendments to Russia's strict new anti-terror laws.

In 2015, Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service found Google guilty of abusing its market position in a case initiated by its Russian rival Yandex.

The agency ruled Google had violated the law by pre-installing certain applications on its mobile devices, fining the firm 438 million rubles ($7.4 million.)

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

2 days ago

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil company, instead of a blacklisted nonprofit group.

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

2 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure in expressions that have to do with settling with less than the best.

Remembering the USSR's Most Iconic WWII Photos

Soviet photojournalist Yevgeny Khaldei recorded amazing scenes in the devastating war between Nazi Germany and the USSR.

Corruption Hampers Russian Arctic Militarization Dreams

2 days ago

Russia's militarization of the Arctic is a hot topic in Transatlantic policymaking circles these days. But the Western narrative appears to have outpaced Russian realities.

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

3 days ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador ...

