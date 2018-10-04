Russia Listed Among World Leaders in Selfie Deaths – Study

India was the runaway winner at 159 out of 259 overall deaths, according to the study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. Drowning and transport-related incidents were named the leading causes of selfie-related deaths, and men made up around three-quarters of all victims.

Russia was the world’s second-leading country in deaths caused by selfies in the last six years, a recent study has found.

Sixteen people died in selfie-related incidents in Russia, the study that gathered only English-language news reports said.

The United States ranked third in the unlucky rating with 14 deaths between October 2011 and November 2017.

Young people between the ages of 10 and 30 made up more than 85 percent of all selfie-related victims, the study’s lead author Agam Bansal told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Selfie deaths have grown exponentially with the proliferation of advanced smartphones, selfie sticks and contests in recent years, according to the India Institute of Medical Sciences, the study’s authors.

“‘No selfie zones’ areas should be declared across tourist areas,” they proposed. “Especially places such as water bodies, mountain peaks, and over tall buildings to decrease the incidence of selfie-related deaths.”