News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 28 2018 - 11:06

Russia Leads World in Trade Restrictions Against EU

Roman Pimenov / TASS

Russia has imposed more trade barriers against the European Union than any other country in the world, according to the bloc’s annual report.

The EU remains Russia’s largest trading partner despite economic sanctions and retaliatory measures against Russia after its annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Russia overtook Switzerland last year as the third main source of imports for the European bloc.

Read More
Iran Agrees Interim Free Trade Zone With Russia-Led Eurasian Union

The European Commission’s annual report on trade barriers said Wednesday that Russia had 36 barriers against the EU, and China a close second with 25 trade barriers.

The six new restrictions imposed by Russia in 2017 include tax discrimination against imported wines and a requirement that only allows Russian-flagged vessels to cross the Arctic coast to transport hydrocarbons and coal.

In a rare visit to Western Europe earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin said he had no political interest in dividing the EU, and called the bloc “our most important trading and economic partner.” 

EU Commission Head Juncker Calls for an End to 'Russia-Bashing'
News
June 01 2018
EU Commission Head Juncker Calls for an End to 'Russia-Bashing'
Russia Wants 'United and Flourishing' Europe, Putin Claims in Rare Interview
News
June 05 2018
Russia Wants 'United and Flourishing' Europe, Putin Claims in Rare Interview
The Best Quotes From Putin’s Interview to Austrian TV
News
June 05 2018
The Best Quotes From Putin’s Interview to Austrian TV

Latest news

American, Chinese Fans Biggest World Cup Spenders
News
June 28 2018
American, Chinese Fans Biggest World Cup Spenders
Trump, Putin to Meet July 16 in Helsinki
News
June 28 2018
Trump, Putin to Meet July 16 in Helsinki
World Cup Fans Warned of Deadly Snake Invasion
Meanwhile…
June 28 2018
World Cup Fans Warned of Deadly Snake Invasion

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

Police Can Confiscate Phones Without a Criminal Prosecution

Meanwhile…

Russian Cosmonaut Captures Satellite Passing Space Station

News

Ex-FIFA President Meets Putin at World Cup

News

Many Russians No Longer Hold Stalin Liable for WWII Deaths

Sign up for our weekly newsletter