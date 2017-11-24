Russian Lawmaker Wants to Label McDonald’s a ‘Foreign Agent’

Less than 72 hours after pushing through legislation that could see international news outlets branded “foreign agents,” Russian lawmakers are reportedly setting their sights on American fast food chains.

Parliament overwhelmingly passed amendments this month that allow the government to label news outlets funded from abroad “foreign agents.” The bill, which President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign into law, is a response to Washington requiring Kremlin-backed media to register as a “foreign agent” in the United States.

State Duma Deputy Boris Chernyshov, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) said the same label should apply to McDonald’s, KFC and other American fast food restaurant chains operating in Russia.