Russia Knocked Out of Eurovision Contest in Semi-Finals

Russia’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest will not reach the competition’s final stage for the first time in 14 years after singer Yulia Samoylova failed to garner enough votes in the semis.

Wheelchair-bound Samoylova was banned from the competition in Ukraine last year over a 2015 performance in Russian-controlled Crimea, in what Kiev said was a violation of its sovereignty. The move prompted Russia to withdraw from a competition that is increasingly viewed as becoming politicized.