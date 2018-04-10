News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 10 2018 - 17:04

Russia Is Jamming U.S. Drones in Syria, NBC Reports

Ammar Safarjalani / Zuma / TASS

The Russian military has reportedly been disrupting U.S. military drones in Syria by scrambling their signals amid fears that Washington would launch a retaliation airstrike after a suspected chemical attack in Syria. 

U.S President Donald Trump warned on Monday of a quick and forceful response to the reported killing of at least 60 people in an alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma. Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday invited international inspectors to investigate the site of the suspected attack, while Russia said it would submit a UN Security Council resolution for international inspectors to visit Douma.

Read More
To Avert U.S. Retaliation, Russia Proposes Inspection of Syria Attack Site

On Tuesday, NBC News cited four U.S. officials as saying that Russia began jamming the GPS systems of small unmanned surveillance aircraft several weeks ago. Russia reportedly scrambled U.S. drone signals to prevent retaliation for suspected chemical weapons attacks on civilians. 

Although the Pentagon declined to say whether the jamming caused American drones to crash, one unnamed U.S. official reportedly confirmed that it had an operational impact on military actions in Syria. 

The officials said the sophisticated jamming equipment proved effective against some encrypted signals and anti-jamming receivers, according to NBC News. 

Fears of an imminent attack were underscored after the White House reportedly announced Trump would skip an overseas trip this week to “oversee the American response to Syria.” 

Adding to the volatile situation, Iran, Assad's main ally along with Russia, threatened to respond to an airstrike on a Syrian military base on Monday that Tehran, Damascus and Moscow have blamed on Israel.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read More
Russian Military in Syria Ordered to Jam Phone Signals to Block Drones
Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
News
March 13 2018
Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
U.S. 'Outraged' Over Possible Russian Attack in London
News
March 13 2018
U.S. 'Outraged' Over Possible Russian Attack in London
Russia Responds to Trump's Choice of Pompeo as new U.S. Secretary of State
News
March 13 2018
Russia Responds to Trump's Choice of Pompeo as new U.S. Secretary of State

Latest news

Stomach of Dead Russian Whistleblower Perepilichny Did Not Contain Plant Toxins, Inquest Told
News
April 10 2018
Stomach of Dead Russian Whistleblower Perepilichny Did Not Contain Plant Toxins, Inquest Told
U.S. Treasury: Whether Rusal Products Are Blocked Depends on 'Circumstances'
News
April 10 2018
U.S. Treasury: Whether Rusal Products Are Blocked Depends on 'Circumstances'
To Avert U.S. Retaliation, Russia Proposes Inspection of Syria Attack Site
News
April 10 2018
To Avert U.S. Retaliation, Russia Proposes Inspection of Syria Attack Site

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox