From Cockroaches to Weather: What Isn't Russia Weaponizing?

It’s become something of a common refrain. In a Foreign Affairs essay published online in December 2017, former Vice President Joe Biden accused Russia of weaponizing corruption and the internet.

“Russia has invaded neighboring countries… More frequently and more insidiously, it has sought to weaken and subvert Western democracies from the inside by weaponizing information, cyberspace, energy and corruption,” he wrote with former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Carpenter.

Biden’s observation got us wondering what else Russia has been accused of weaponizing in recent years. Here’s the list we came up with:

Eurovision, Russia, and weaponized disability

“Russian officials and state-controlled TV channels refer to Ukraine’s ban on the entry of Samoilova as “inhumane,” stressing that she is a person with disability and moves on a wheelchair.”



— (Euromaidan Press, 03.28.17)





Russia looks to buy five dolphins with perfect teeth and killer instinct

“An unnamed source told the RIA Novosti state news agency in March 2014 that new training programmes were being designed to make the dolphins serve Russia’s military interests”

— (AFP, 03.09.16)





Russia has weaponized the energy sector in war against the West

“A critical Russia weapon in this war is the revenues accruing to Moscow from its oil and gas sales to Europe and Asia. This funds much of the information and cyber warfare as well as dirty money and subversion that Moscow directs around the globe.”

— (The Hill, 10.17.17)