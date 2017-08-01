Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
45 minutes ago Russia Introduces Rule to Rescue Those Stuck in Elevators Within 30 Minutes
5 hours ago U.S. Embassy Staff Barred Entry to Moscow Properties
6 hours ago If U.S. Slows Visa Processing, Moscow Will Reciprocate — Russian Politician
Russia
The Ousting of Hundreds of U.S. Diplomats From Moscow, Explained
Russia
If U.S. Slows Visa Processing, Moscow Will Reciprocate — Russian Politician
Russia
Novaya Gazeta Publishes Documents Detailing Chechnya Executions
Russia
Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Citizen for Terror Plot
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Introduces Rule to Rescue Those Stuck in Elevators Within 30 Minutes

Aug 1, 2017 — 14:54
— Update: 14:46

Russia Introduces Rule to Rescue Those Stuck in Elevators Within 30 Minutes

Aug 1, 2017 — 14:54
— Update: 14:46
Greissdesign / Pixabay

With tens of thousands of elevators in need of replacing, Russia has introduced new safety requirements.

Starting Aug. 1, elevator repairs should not take longer than 24 hours and the evacuation of people stuck inside elevators should take place within 30 minutes.

Elevators must also be equipped with a two-way emergency speaker, a copy of the new regulations on the governmental legal portal said.

The Construction, Housing and Utilities Ministry said in April there are more than 450,000 elevators in high-rise buildings throughout the country, according to the Interfax news agency.

Many, however, were built in Soviet times, with the ministry estimating more than 27,000 elevators required urgent replacing.

Service Employee Detained After Moscow Woman's Elevator Death
Teen Falls to Death While Fleeing Stuck Elevator
Related
Moscow
1,500 More Apartment Blocks May Be Razed in Moscow Demolitions
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+