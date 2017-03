Russia is set to introduce a new e-visa scheme for tourists visiting the country's Far East.

The new visas will be issued free of charge for the Primorye, Khabarovsk, Sakhalin, Chukotka and Kamchatka regions.

Foreign visitors will be asked to fill out an online form in order to receive a visa, which will be valid for visits lasting up to eight days.

The scheme, which is the first of its kind in Russia, in planned to be ready for the start of the third Eastern Economic Forum from Sept. 6-7 in the city of Vladivostok, said Alexander Galushka, Russia's Minister of Development for the Far East.