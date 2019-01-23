News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 23 2019 - 14:01
By Reuters

Russia, in Effort to Defuse U.S. Nuclear Dispute, Displays New Missile

The Novator 9M729 (Sergei Bobylev / TASS)

Russia showed foreign military attaches and journalists a cruise missile system on Wednesday that the United States says breaches a Cold War-era arms control pact, its latest attempt to disprove an allegation it denies and stop Washington quitting the treaty.

Washington has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), alleging that the new Russian missile, the Novator 9M729 (called SSC-8 by NATO), violates the pact, which bans either side from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Russia says the missile's range puts it outside the treaty altogether and is not as long as Washington alleges, meaning that it is fully compliant with the INF. It has accused the United States of inventing a false pretext to exit a treaty it wants to leave anyway so as to develop new missiles.

Read More
Putin Accuses U.S. of Raising Risk of Nuclear War and Predicts New Arms Race

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told a news briefing on Wednesday that Washington had made it clear through diplomatic channels that its decision to exit the pact was final and that it was not open to dialogue.

Russia displayed the missile system after the briefing anyway and broadcast the event on state television.

A top military official told the briefing the cruise missile was a modernized version of Russia's 9M728 missile.

The newer version had a maximum range of 480 kilometers — 10 kilometers less than the 9M728 — which meant it was fully compliant with the INF treaty, Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveyevsky, head of Russia's Missile Troops and Artillery, said.

The impasse sets the stage for Washington to begin pulling out of the pact on Feb. 2, a move likely to raise questions about the future of other arms control agreements between the two countries.

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Dec. 24 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Ukrainian Lawyer Sentenced for Espionage, Arms Smuggling
News
Dec. 26 2018
Ukrainian Lawyer Sentenced for Espionage, Arms Smuggling
Putin Says Russia Is Ready to Deploy New Hypersonic Nuclear Missiles
News
Dec. 26 2018
Putin Says Russia Is Ready to Deploy New Hypersonic Nuclear Missiles


Latest news

Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
News
Jan. 23 2019
Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop
By Reuters

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Sign up for our weekly newsletter