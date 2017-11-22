News
U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Disappointed by Russia's Foreign Media Bill
In Sochi, Putin Tells Iran, Turkey of 'Real Chance' to End Syria War
Russian Railways to Spend $17 Mln on Bridge to Sakhalin in 2018
Yekaterinburg to Ban Hunting and Gun Sales During World Cup

Nov 22, 2017 — 16:01
— Update: 16:15

Donat Sorokin / TASS

Officials in the remote 2018 World Cup host city of Yekaterinburg will ban hunting and the sale of guns during the international sports tournament, the Ural Business Consulting news outlet reported  Wednesday.

The sales ban will be in place from May 25 until July 25. Stores that sell weapons will be closed and people will only be able to buy items for fishing, sports and tourism.

Residents who already own guns will be prohibited from traveling with their weapons and hunting. Shooting instructors will not be allowed to give lessons while the ban is in place.

Read more: Moscow Ramps Up Video Surveillance Ahead of World Cup

The only exception will be made for competitive shooters who participate in national and international shooting competitions.

Similar measures will be in place in other Russian regions and cities set to host World Cup matches next summer.

