Yekaterinburg to Ban Hunting and Gun Sales During World Cup

Officials in the remote 2018 World Cup host city of Yekaterinburg will ban hunting and the sale of guns during the international sports tournament, the Ural Business Consulting news outlet reported Wednesday.

The sales ban will be in place from May 25 until July 25. Stores that sell weapons will be closed and people will only be able to buy items for fishing, sports and tourism.

Residents who already own guns will be prohibited from traveling with their weapons and hunting. Shooting instructors will not be allowed to give lessons while the ban is in place.