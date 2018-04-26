Russia Hopes Armenia Can Solve Problems Via Dialogue – Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Moscow hoped that Armenia's ruling party and the opposition could hold talks about their differences, the RIA news agency reported.

“We hope... that all political forces will show a responsibility and readiness for constructive dialogue,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, according to RIA.

Armenia will get a new prime minister next week after nearly two weeks of street protests, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, who has led the demonstrations, shaping up as the favorite.

The demonstrations, driven by public anger over perceived political cronyism and corruption, looked to have peaked on Monday when Serzh Sargsyan quit as prime minister.

But demonstrators have made clear they view the whole system tainted by his drive to shift power to the premier from the president. They want a sweeping political reconfiguration before ending their protests, which continued on Thursday.

Although the demonstrations have been peaceful, the upheaval has threatened to destabilize Armenia, an ally of Russia, in a volatile region riven by its decades-long, low-level conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan.