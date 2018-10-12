News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 12 2018 - 16:10
By Reuters

Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises

Russian Defense Ministry / Youtube

Russian strategic nuclear forces held exercises on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A video posted by the ministry showed aircraft taking off and a submarine conducting launch.

The ministry said, the crews of the nuclear submarines of the Northern and Pacific fleets, pilots of strategic missile aircraft and aviation bombers took part in the exercises.

By Reuters

