Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises
Russian Defense Ministry / Youtube
Russian strategic nuclear forces held exercises on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
A video posted by the ministry showed aircraft taking off and a submarine conducting launch.
The ministry said, the crews of the nuclear submarines of the Northern and Pacific fleets, pilots of strategic missile aircraft and aviation bombers took part in the exercises.
Latest news
Meanwhile…
Oct. 12 2018
News
Oct. 12 2018
News
Oct. 12 2018