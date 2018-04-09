News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 09 2018 - 17:04

Russia Holds Mass Military Drills Across the Country

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russian soldiers will put their combat experience in Syria to the test in military exercises held across a vast stretch of central Russia and two Central Asian countries.

Russia has conducted military operations in Syria in support of President Bashar Assad's government since the fall of 2015. General Valery Gerasimov, the head of Russia's General Staff, estimated this year that Russia ran 48,000 service members through the Syrian war theater and tested more than 200 newly adopted or soon-to-be-adopted types of weapons.

Read More
Putin's Goals in Syria Went Beyond Saving Assad

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in an online statement Monday that it had launched drills stretching from Siberia to the Urals and the Volga region, as well as in Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. 

“Syrian combat experience in the drills will form the basis of large-scale troop inspections in the Central Military District,” the ministry said. 

The military district’s commander, Lieutenant General Alexander Lapin, was cited as saying that the Syrian experience will be used “in combat and operational training of the troops and military administration bodies.”

The latest firing exercises come three months after 10,000 Russian soldiers performed anti-terrorist drills in the Central Military District based on their Syrian experience. 

Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
News
March 13 2018
Russia's Military Says It Will Respond If U.S. Strikes Syria
Russia Arrests 60 Organizers of Islamic State Fighters Pipeline in Moscow
News
March 14 2018
Russia Arrests 60 Organizers of Islamic State Fighters Pipeline in Moscow
Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors
News
March 20 2018
Russia Says Nearly 80,000 Civilians Have Been Evacuated From Eastern Ghouta Through Humanitarian Corridors

Latest news

U.S. Tells Fans to 'Think Twice' Before Going to World Cup in Russia
News
April 10 2018
U.S. Tells Fans to 'Think Twice' Before Going to World Cup in Russia
Daughter of Former Russian Spy Yulia Skripal Discharged From Hospital, British Media Reports
News
April 10 2018
Daughter of Former Russian Spy Yulia Skripal Discharged From Hospital, British Media Reports
Ex-Governor Who Resigned Over Deadly Russian Mall Fire Appointed Regional Speaker
News
April 10 2018
Ex-Governor Who Resigned Over Deadly Russian Mall Fire Appointed Regional Speaker

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox