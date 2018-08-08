Russia Holds Funerals for Journalists Killed in Central African Republic

Three Russian television journalists killed in the Central African Republic last month while investigating the activities of a clandestine firm of Russian private military contractors were laid to rest in Moscow on Tuesday.

Orhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko were killed about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of the volatile African state's capital Bangui, according to local officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said the three men were killed during a robbery, but colleagues of the dead journalists have launched an investigation into their murders, the circumstances of which they say remain unclear.

"We have been orphaned," documentary maker Pavel Kostomarov told a group of mourners, many in tears, outside a church in central Moscow following a wake for filmmaker Rastorguyev.

Some of the mourners held the dead journalist's portrait.

Outside a mosque in northern Moscow, the son of slain journalist Orhan Dzhemal addressed hundreds who had come to pay their respects.

"People like him are rare. If there were just a few more people like him, the world would be a much better place," Mansour, Dzhemal's young son, said.