Russia Helps Set up Center for Returning Refugees in Syria

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian and Syrian authorities had set up a refugee center in Syria to help refugees return home from abroad.

The ministry said in a statement that the Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees will "monitor the return of all temporarily-displaced people and Syrian refugees from foreign countries to their places of permanent residence."

Syria's war has killed an estimated half a million people, driven some 5.6 million people out of the country and displaced around 6.6 million within it.

As the Syrian army, backed by Iran and Russia, has recovered territory, the map of the conflict has been decisively redrawn in President Bashar al-Assad's favour and violence has died down in some areas.

These developments have led countries such as neighboring Lebanon, where around a quarter of people are refugees, increasingly to talk about refugees returning to Syria.