Russia Has the Fastest Growing Number of Millionaires in the World

Russia has the fastest-growing number of dollar millionaires in the world, the consulting company Capgemini said in its annual report on global wealth.

In 2016, the number of people with assets worth $1 million or more in Russia rose by 19.7 percent, according to Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2017. In 2015, the number of millionaires in Russia declined by 1.8 percent.

The numbers show Russian entrepreneurs are starting to recover from the economic crisis of recent years, the RBC media outlet reports.