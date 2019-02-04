News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 04 2019 - 14:02

Russia Has Second-Lowest Gas Price in Europe — Report

Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Russia has the second-lowest gasoline price in Europe, according to a study published by state media on Monday.

Last year, Russian gas prices were the world’s 10th cheapest at an average 43.44 rubles per liter ($0.70), Bloomberg said in a ranking of 60 countries. Anger over rising prices forced the government to intervene to slow the fuel price hike since last summer.

Read More
Russian Gas Prices Named Among World’s Cheapest — Bloomberg

At 45 rubles ($0.68) per liter of 95 octane gasoline, Russian gas is nominally the second cheapest in Europe, according to a RIA Rating Agency report released on Monday.

Only the ex-Soviet republic of Kazakhstan has cheaper gas at 30.9 rubles per liter, the study of 34 countries shows. The same grade of gasoline was most expensive in the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Italy and Greece, where it cost between 112 rubles and 117.7 rubles per liter.

When taking into account purchasing power, Russia ranked 20th in Europe for the affordability of gasoline, with an average monthly salary able to pay for about about 826 liters. Luxembourg and Norway, followed by the United Kingdom, Sweden and Denmark, led the RIA Rating Agency’s affordability index.

Russia also experienced the second-highest jump in prices for gasoline over the past year, at 9.7 percent, the first time such a sharp increase was observed in the last seven years, RIA Rating said.

Six other countries also saw gasoline prices rise in the past year.

Putin Declares Exclave’s Energy ‘Independence’ as He Turns on LNG Tap
News
Jan. 08 2019
Putin Declares Exclave’s Energy ‘Independence’ as He Turns on LNG Tap
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Jan. 14 2019
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russia Says Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russia Says Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly


Latest news

Russia Grows at Fastest Pace in 6 Years on Construction Surge
News
Feb. 04 2019
Russia Grows at Fastest Pace in 6 Years on Construction Surge
Russia Approves $4.7 Bln Investment for Crimean Infrastructure and Tourism
News
Feb. 04 2019
Russia Approves $4.7 Bln Investment for Crimean Infrastructure and Tourism
Kabul Sees Taliban-Afghan Opposition Talks In Moscow As Betrayal
News
Feb. 04 2019
Kabul Sees Taliban-Afghan Opposition Talks In Moscow As Betrayal

Most read

News

Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal

News

Did a Russian Plane Take Off With Venezuela’s Gold?

Meanwhile…

Moscow Man Says He’s Haunted by Arshavin’s Ghost, Appeals to Police

News

Billionaires in Moscow Try Building Dynasties for Post-Putin Era ﻿

News

'U.S. Took Step to Destroy the World': Russia Responds to U.S. Suspension of INF Treaty

Sign up for our weekly newsletter