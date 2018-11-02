News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 02 2018 - 15:11
By Reuters

Russia Halts Release of Hollywood Movie That Portrays Kremlin Coup

MEGOGO Distribution

Russia blamed bureaucracy rather than censorship for a decision to halt the release of a Hollywood movie that tells the fictional story of U.S. troops rescuing a Russian president from a Kremlin coup.

The thriller "Hunter Killer" was due to hit screens in Russia on Nov. 1, but the release was pulled, prompting allegations from Kremlin critics that it was censored because its plot undermines President Vladimir Putin's strongman image.

Last year, Russia banned screenings of the dark comedy "The Death of Stalin" after officials said its portrayal of Kremlin infighting in the wake of the death of the Soviet leader was disrespectful towards victims of Stalin's purges.

Read More
‘Death of Stalin’ Satire Film Revoked in Russia Over ‘Ideological’ Concerns

The Culture Ministry was quoted by Russian media as saying" Hunter Killer" had not received authorisation because a satisfactory copy of the film had not been submitted to Russia's state film archive in time. The ministry's press office did not answer calls on Friday seeking comment.

The film, starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, features a plot in which Russia's president is taken hostage by his own defense minister.

See and Celebrate Mikhail Bulgakov's 'Heart of a Dog'
City
Oct. 03 2018
See and Celebrate Mikhail Bulgakov's 'Heart of a Dog'
See 'Stalker' on the Big Screen
City
Oct. 29 2018
See 'Stalker' on the Big Screen

Latest news

Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina
News
Nov. 02 2018
Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Meet at G20 in Argentina
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
Russia Reaches out to Afghan Leaders for Taliban Talks, Angering Kabul
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russia Reaches out to Afghan Leaders for Taliban Talks, Angering Kabul
By Reuters

Most read

News

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

News

Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get Out' of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile…

Shark Attack: Russia Goes Wild for Memes With Ikea Sharks

News

Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

Meanwhile…

Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

Sign up for our weekly newsletter