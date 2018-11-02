Russia Halts Release of Hollywood Movie That Portrays Kremlin Coup

Russia blamed bureaucracy rather than censorship for a decision to halt the release of a Hollywood movie that tells the fictional story of U.S. troops rescuing a Russian president from a Kremlin coup.

The thriller "Hunter Killer" was due to hit screens in Russia on Nov. 1, but the release was pulled, prompting allegations from Kremlin critics that it was censored because its plot undermines President Vladimir Putin's strongman image.

Last year, Russia banned screenings of the dark comedy "The Death of Stalin" after officials said its portrayal of Kremlin infighting in the wake of the death of the Soviet leader was disrespectful towards victims of Stalin's purges.