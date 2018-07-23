News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 23 2018 - 16:07

Russia’s FSB Cracks Down on Criminal EU-Arms Supply Chain

FSB / TASS

Russian security services have reportedly cracked down on a supply chain of military-grade weapons from the European Union.

Gun control laws in Russia allow individuals to own guns under five-year licenses obtained after a background check for limited purposes including self-defense and hunting.

A total of 380 weapons, including 158 handguns and 94 rifles, have been seized in the raids across Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yaroslavl, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in an online statement on Monday.

“The FSB, jointly with the Interior Ministry and Rosgvardia [National Guard], thwarted an interregional criminal group involved in organizing a firearms supply chain from EU countries to Russia,” the statement said.

Read More
Russia Says Latvian Weapons-Smuggling Ring Broken Up

The FSB said it arrested an unspecified number of people involved in the weapons smuggling operation, and that it was pursuing additional investigative steps.

Weapons seized reportedly included machine guns, anti-tank weapons, mortars, grenade launchers, silencers, ammunition and explosives, while two labs used to modernize weapons and make ammunition were also shut down.

In May, the FSB said it arrested 32 people in a similar weapons smuggling raid across 14 regions in Russia. In that operation, 83 firearms, including AK-47 assault rifles, were seized and four underground weapons workshops were shut down.

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia
News
July 23 2018
Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

Latest news

Belarusians Earnings Go Further Than Russians, Study Shows
News
July 23 2018
Belarusians Earnings Go Further Than Russians, Study Shows
6 Arrested in Wake of Leaked Russian Prison Torture Video
News
July 23 2018
6 Arrested in Wake of Leaked Russian Prison Torture Video
Rain Floods Force Locals to Swim Down Streets in Southern Russia
Meanwhile…
July 23 2018
Rain Floods Force Locals to Swim Down Streets in Southern Russia

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

Opinion

Russia Struggles to Mourn the Romanovs 100 Years On (Op-ed)

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

News

Russian Officials Hail Putin's Success at Trump Helsinki Summit

Sign up for our weekly newsletter