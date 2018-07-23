Russia’s FSB Cracks Down on Criminal EU-Arms Supply Chain

Russian security services have reportedly cracked down on a supply chain of military-grade weapons from the European Union.

Gun control laws in Russia allow individuals to own guns under five-year licenses obtained after a background check for limited purposes including self-defense and hunting.

A total of 380 weapons, including 158 handguns and 94 rifles, have been seized in the raids across Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yaroslavl, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in an online statement on Monday.

“The FSB, jointly with the Interior Ministry and Rosgvardia [National Guard], thwarted an interregional criminal group involved in organizing a firearms supply chain from EU countries to Russia,” the statement said.