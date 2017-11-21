News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
3 hours ago Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
4 hours ago Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
News
Radiation Levels Well Below Limits, Russian Agencies Say
Business
Incomes in Russia Continue 4-Year Plunge
News
Russia’s Zhirinovsky to Run for President Next Year
Meanwhile…
Russian Woman Who Won Record-Breaking Lottery Overwhelmed by Threats
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia to Freeze Meat Imports From Brazil

Nov 21, 2017 — 13:54
— Update: 13:53

Russia to Freeze Meat Imports From Brazil

Nov 21, 2017 — 13:54
— Update: 13:53
Pixabay

Russia will temporarily curb pork and beef imports from Brazil after monitors detected a banned growth stimulator in meat shipments.

Brazil ramped up beef, chicken and pork exports to Russia in 2014 when Russia banned food imports from the West in retaliation to sanctions over the Ukrainian crisis.

Its meat producers were put on alert last week when Russia’s Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection Service said it uncovered pathogenic bacteria in imported beef, pork and poultry.

The veterinary watchdog announced Monday that it planned to freeze beef and pork imports from Brazil starting Dec. 1. The regulator said it made the decision after this year's lab tests turned up ractopamine, a feed additive used to promote leanness in meat.

Read more: Starbucks Could Be Skirting Russia Sanctions Through Swedish Farmers

Brazil’s agriculture minister was later cited by local press as saying the ministry would make sure that ractopamine isn’t used in food products sent to Russia.

Russia is one of 160 countries that ban the use of ractopamine, though the hormone is considered safe for human consumption in Brazil, the U.S. and 25 other countries.  

Brazil accounts for 90 percent of Russia's imported pork and 40 percent of beef. The Bell business news portal reports that meat prices could go up by anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent as a result of the temporary import ban.

Related
Business
The Oligarchs Are Next: Russian Businessmen Prepare for U.S. Sanctions
News
Sanctions Spat Sends Russians Abroad for U.S. Visas
News
U.S. Commerce Secretary, Russian Shipping Company Deny Links After Paradise Leaks
News
Russian Agriculture Minister Unveils 5-Year Cheese Plan
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+