Russia to Freeze Meat Imports From Brazil

Russia will temporarily curb pork and beef imports from Brazil after monitors detected a banned growth stimulator in meat shipments.

Brazil ramped up beef, chicken and pork exports to Russia in 2014 when Russia banned food imports from the West in retaliation to sanctions over the Ukrainian crisis.

Its meat producers were put on alert last week when Russia’s Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection Service said it uncovered pathogenic bacteria in imported beef, pork and poultry.

The veterinary watchdog announced Monday that it planned to freeze beef and pork imports from Brazil starting Dec. 1. The regulator said it made the decision after this year's lab tests turned up ractopamine, a feed additive used to promote leanness in meat.