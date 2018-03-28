Russia Fines Six Israelis for Proselytizing Kabbalah in Moscow

A Moscow city court fined the group for participating in the activities of an unsanctioned religious organization calling itself the Kabbalah Center, the state-run Moskva news agency reported, citing the court's press center.

Six Israeli citizens have reportedly been fined in Moscow for unsanctioned missionary activity during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in December 2017.

“Thanks to the support of lawyers, they managed to avoid deportation from Russia and get off with just a fine,” the Sova Center, which monitors racism, nationalism and xenophobia, wrote on Tuesday.

Their lawyer Konstantin Andreyev wrote in a Facebook post that Russian legislation requires religious activities among foreigners to be carried out with the right paperwork.

“You’ll say it’s absurd because Jews don’t engage in missionary work. But law enforcement doesn’t think so and believes that everything religious that a person does is automatically missionary activity,” he wrote.

Correction: An earlier version of this article reported that the group was fined for a menorah candle lighting ceremony that police deemed "illegal missionary work."