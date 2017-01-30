Russia Files WTO Suit to Protect Metallurgists

Russia
Business
Moscow's Foodies Look East
Business
IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis
Business
Russia Falls Again in World Corruption Index
Business
U.S. Sanctions on FSB May Affect Electronics Supply to Russia
Denis Balibouse / Reuters

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development has filed a suit with the World Trade Organization in order to resolve a dispute involving an EU anti-dumping measure against Russian producers of cold-rolled steel.

"The cause of the suit was numerous violations of WTO rules, which the European Commission committed in the course of an anti-dumping investigation," a statement from the ministry said. 

The measure took effect from Aug. 5 2016 and involves a number of tariffs against imported steel from a number of Russian producers- 18.7 percent for MMK, 34 percent for Severstal and 36.1 percent for NLMK and all other companies.

Consultation is the first stage of the WTO's dispute resolution procedures, permitting the parties to find mutually acceptable ways to settle the dispute. If, during such consultations, a way cannot be found, Russia will be able to appeal to the WTO with a request for the establishment of a panel to consider the dispute.

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Moderation, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

I think it’s fair to say that умеренность doesn’t come easy to Russians, who tend to value big and generous emotions, personalities, appetites, and heck — even novels (Leo Tolstoy, I’m looking at you).

Print edition — 4 days ago

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

3 days, 23 hours ago
Russia's natural beauty is at its most stark during the Winter months. These shots, taken from a satellite, provide a new spin on familiar sights ...

New issue — 4 days ago

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos
4 days ago
By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin
4 days ago

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions ...

