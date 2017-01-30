Russia Files WTO Suit to Protect Metallurgists

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development has filed a suit with the World Trade Organization in order to resolve a dispute involving an EU anti-dumping measure against Russian producers of cold-rolled steel.



"The cause of the suit was numerous violations of WTO rules, which the European Commission committed in the course of an anti-dumping investigation," a statement from the ministry said.



The measure took effect from Aug. 5 2016 and involves a number of tariffs against imported steel from a number of Russian producers- 18.7 percent for MMK, 34 percent for Severstal and 36.1 percent for NLMK and all other companies.



Consultation is the first stage of the WTO's dispute resolution procedures, permitting the parties to find mutually acceptable ways to settle the dispute. If, during such consultations, a way cannot be found, Russia will be able to appeal to the WTO with a request for the establishment of a panel to consider the dispute.

