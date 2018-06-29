News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
June 29 2018 - 16:06
By Reuters

Russia Files Claim Against U.S. Steel, Aluminum Duties to WTO

Mikhail Metsel / TASS

Russia has submitted a claim to the World Trade Organization against U.S. duties on imports of aluminum and steel, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed the tariffs in March, levying 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum. He said they were justified by national security concerns and therefore outside the WTO’s remit. 

Oreshkin said on Friday that Russia has submitted a request for consultations with the United States, which is the first step needed to resolve issues related to the global trade disputes by the WTO members. 

