Russia Fails in UN Bid to Condemn Western Strikes on Syria

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia at a Security Council emergency meeting on Syria in New York.

UNITED NATIONS — A Russian bid for the United Nations Security Council to condemn U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack failed on Saturday after only China and Bolivia joined Russia to vote in favor of a draft resolution.

The 15-member council met on Saturday, at Russia's request, the fifth time it has met on Syria since a suspected deadly poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma a week ago. The United States, France and Britain fired 105 missiles overnight in retaliation, targeting Syria's chemical weapons program.

"Why didn't you wait for the outcome of the investigation you called for?" Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia said after the vote. He accused the United States, France and Britain of "demonstrating a blatant disregard for international law."

"I hope hot heads will cool down and that will be it," he told reporters.

International investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog are in Syria and were due to start their inquiry on Saturday into the suspected toxic gas attack. Russia and Syria have said there was no evidence of a chemical weapons attack.

The United States, France and Britain defended their military action as legal during the Security Council meeting.