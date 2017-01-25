Russia Extends Restrictions on Sale of Alcohol Products After Mass Poisoning

Putin and Trump Want to Team Up, but That's Not Going to Be Easy
2 hours ago
Now that Donald Trump is in office, he will find lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is harder than it looked during the campaign.
19 hours ago
Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.
19 hours ago
Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials
Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more