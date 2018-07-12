News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 12 2018 - 17:07
By Reuters

Russia Expects 15 Percent Foreign Tourism Boost After World Cup

Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The football World Cup has helped "destroy stereotypes" about Russia and will boost foreign tourism by 15 percent as fans head home and spread the word that they had a great time, said Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets.

The month-long tournament, which ends with the final between France and Croatia on Sunday, has so far been without major security incidents. Concerns about racism and hooligan violence that were raised in the run-up have not been borne out.

"We expect a serious increase in the international influx [of tourists]," Golodets, who was appointed to oversee sport and culture in May, told Reuters in an interview. "We hope that this influx will increase next year by no less than 15 percent, thanks to the policy of openness and the recognition of Russia that occurred during the World Cup."

Russia has hosted more than 700,000 foreign football fans during the tournament, spread over 11 cities including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

"We're very pleased about how people have responded to the atmosphere," Golodets said. "It seems to me that the World Cup has allowed us to destroy stereotypes that existed in the world."

Read More
Chinese Tourism to Russia Hits Record Numbers in 2017

Russia also hopes for a boost to development in the regions that have hosted matches, she said. The government will soon announce a legacy plan to ensure newly-built stadiums do not fall into disuse, Golodets said, although she declined to give details or a price tag for further investment.

Saransk, the smallest World Cup city, has a stadium of some 45,000 seats and a population of just 300,000. The city, located 650 kilometers (400 miles) southeast of Moscow, does not have a Russian Premier League team.

"Of course the smaller the population, the more difficult it will be to implement this program. That's understandable," Golodets said. "But we see potential everywhere."

World Cup stadiums will host major cultural events, including music festivals, and their operations should be fully stable in the next two to three years, she said.

Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News
June 13 2018
Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
Drunk Captain Blamed in Deadly Boat Crash in World Cup Host City
News
June 13 2018
Drunk Captain Blamed in Deadly Boat Crash in World Cup Host City
Fear Not the Honeypot (Op-ed)
Opinion
June 13 2018
Fear Not the Honeypot (Op-ed)

Latest news

Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
News
July 12 2018
Kremlin Accuses Trump of Trying to Bully Europe to Buy American Energy
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports
News
July 12 2018
Moscow Mayor Declines to Debate Opponents, Media Reports
Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Hails 'Strategic' Ties With Russia Before Putin Talks
News
July 12 2018
Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Hails 'Strategic' Ties With Russia Before Putin Talks
By Reuters

Most read

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

News

Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet

City

A Guide to St. Petersburg’s Most Beautiful Religious Buildings

News

World Cup Hosts Russia Disappointed but Exit With Pride

News

LGBT World Cup Fans Stage Stealth Protests in Moscow

Sign up for our weekly newsletter