News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 09 2018 - 17:07
By Reuters

Russia's UK Embassy Calls Amesbury Poisoning 'Anti-Russian Provocation'

Yui Mok / PA Images / TASS

Russia's embassy to Britain said on Monday it would regard the Amesbury poisoning incident which has left one woman, Dawn Sturgess dead, as an anti-Russian provocation in the absence of access to the investigation.

Britain's top counter-terrorism officer has said Sturgess died after being poisoned with a nerve agent that also struck a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in March.

"Without access to the investigation files and to our two citizens (the Skripals), we will consider the incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury as an irresponsible anti-Russian provocation by official London," the embassy said in a statement.

Read More
The Poisoning of Former Russian Double Agent Sergei Skripal, Explained

The Kremlin said on Monday it was sorry to hear that a British woman, Dawn Sturgess, had died after being poisoned by a nerve agent, but said any suggestion that Russia was involved would be "quite absurd."

"We continue to be deeply worried by the continuing presence of these poisonous substances on British territory," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the death of Sturgess. "We consider that it is a danger not only for the British, but for other Europeans."

Russia, which is currently hosting the football World Cup, has denied any involvement in the Skripal case and suggested the British security services had carried out the attack to stoke anti-Moscow hysteria.

Kremlin Says Offer to Help in Britain Salisbury Attack Was Rejected
News
July 05 2018
Kremlin Says Offer to Help in Britain Salisbury Attack Was Rejected

Latest news

After Faking Own Assassination, Babchenko Lives Under Constant Guard
News
July 09 2018
After Faking Own Assassination, Babchenko Lives Under Constant Guard
Issues On the Table When Trump and Putin Meet
News
July 09 2018
Issues On the Table When Trump and Putin Meet
Vox Pop: Following Loss to Croatia, Russia Fans Look On The Bright Side
News
July 09 2018
Vox Pop: Following Loss to Croatia, Russia Fans Look On The Bright Side
By Reuters

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter