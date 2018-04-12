News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 12 2018 - 15:04

Russia Drops to Record Low 66th Place in FIFA Ranking

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The Russian men’s national football team has dropped to a historic low 66th place in FIFA’s latest ranking ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

With 11 cities preparing to host the tournament between June and July, a mere 5 percent of recently surveyed Russians said they believed in the country's chances of winning the trophy on home turf.

Read More
Fewer than 5% of Russian Fans Believe National Team Will Win 2018 World Cup

The Russian men’s squad dropped three spots to 66th in FIFA’s rating released on Thursday, having lost friendlies to both Brazil and France last month.

The latest drop marks a significant downturn for the Russia team, which ranked an average 22nd place since the creation of FIFA's ranking in December 1992.

Within its World Cup group, Russia ranks third behind Uruguay and Egypt at 17th and 46th place respectively, and just above Saudi Arabia in 70th place.

Germany and Brazil retained their respective first and second spots, while Belgium moved up two notches to rank third in FIFA’s rating.

Russian Football Union Launches Investigation into Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
March 28 2018
Russian Football Union Launches Investigation into Racist Chants at France Friendly
Russia Creates New Police Unit to Protect Fans at 2018 FIFA World Cup
News
April 02 2018
Russia Creates New Police Unit to Protect Fans at 2018 FIFA World Cup
FIFA Inspection Fails to Notice Missing Column at Newly Built Russian Stadium, Deputy Claims
News
April 04 2018
FIFA Inspection Fails to Notice Missing Column at Newly Built Russian Stadium, Deputy Claims

Latest news

Moscow Launches Drug Testing Program for 8th Graders
News
April 12 2018
Moscow Launches Drug Testing Program for 8th Graders
Russia Not Interested in Trump-Initiated 'Twitter Diplomacy,' Kremlin Says
News
April 12 2018
Russia Not Interested in Trump-Initiated 'Twitter Diplomacy,' Kremlin Says
Russia's Medvedev Vows to Help Firms Hit by U.S. Sanctions
Business
April 12 2018
Russia's Medvedev Vows to Help Firms Hit by U.S. Sanctions

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox