News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 07 2018 - 12:06

Russia Drops to 70th Place in FIFA Table, Becomes Lowest-Ranked World Cup Team

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

The Russian men’s national football team has dropped to a historic-low 70th place in the latest FIFA rankings table, becoming the team with the lowest rating in the tournament that it hosts this summer.

The tournament will kick off in a weeks’ time with an opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14 in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. According to the latest polls, Russians remain pessimistic about the national team’s chances in the tournament, following a seven-game winless streak going back to November 2017.

Read More
Fewer than 5% of Russian Fans Believe National Team Will Win 2018 World Cup

Russia’s team dropped five spots in the latest rankings released by FIFA on Thursday, following a loss against Austria and a draw against Turkey in friendlies earlier this month.

The host country will face a World Cup group featuring Uruguay, ranked 14th, Egypt, in 45th, and the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, Saudi Arabia, in 67th.

The latest drop marks a significant downturn for the Russia team, which ranked an average 22nd place since the creation of FIFA's ranking in December 1992.

FIFA’s ranking is topped by Germany, followed by Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina.

Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
Business
May 09 2018
Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
News
May 08 2018
FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Chants at France Friendly
Russian Football Union Targets Fans Guilty of Racism at France Friendly
News
May 09 2018
Russian Football Union Targets Fans Guilty of Racism at France Friendly

Latest news

The Main Takeaways From Putin's Marathon Q&A With Russians
News
June 07 2018
The Main Takeaways From Putin's Marathon Q&A With Russians
Putin Tells Europe on U.S. Trade Threat: 'I Told You So'
News
June 07 2018
Putin Tells Europe on U.S. Trade Threat: 'I Told You So'
Putin Threatens Ukraine Against Military Action in East During World Cup
News
June 07 2018
Putin Threatens Ukraine Against Military Action in East During World Cup

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox