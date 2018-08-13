Russia Dismisses U.S. Allegation of Role in Charlottesville Racial Violence

Russia’s Embassy in the United States has dismissed claims that Russia played a role in fanning racial tensions at a violent white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia one year ago.

Russia-based social media accounts have been implicated in purchasing ads with politically divisive messages on Facebook ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. Some accounts continued to publish around the time of the Aug. 12, 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, where one counter-protester was killed.

Senior FBI officers allegedly told a briefing of U.S. officials that “Russian inter-meddling had to do with fomenting the flames of what happened in Charlottesville,” Representative Tom Garrett told CNN.