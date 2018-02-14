News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 14 2018 - 12:02

Russia Dismisses Reports of Syria Casualties as ‘Classic Disinformation’

Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

Russia has dismissed reports that hundreds of its citizens were killed in clashes with U.S.-led forces in Syria as “classic disinformation.”

U.S. airstrikes are reported to have killed the largest number of Russians since the end of the Cold War on Feb. 7 when they targeted up to 200 mercenaries attempting to take over an oil refinery. The death toll is estimated to be as low as 11 and up to 217 private military contractors from Russia.

“Disseminated reports about hundreds, dozens of dead Russians is classic disinformation,” Interfax quoted an unnamed Russian Foreign Ministry source telling reporters on Wednesday.

Read More
Putin Is Struggling to Keep His Wars Separate (Op-ed)

The comments followed State Duma Defense Committee chairman Vladimir Shamanov attacking the reports as “deliberately overstating the actual situation.”

“Unfortunately, there is no true and reliable information,” Shamanov was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged reporters not to rely on media estimates of the Russian mercenaries’ casualty numbers on Tuesday. 

"Let's also be aware that there are quite a lot of our Russian compatriots in many of the world’s countries,” Interfax quoted Peskov as saying on a conference call with reporters. 

Asked by the RBC business portal whether the Kremlin planned to mark the loss of Russian lives, Peskov responded with a question of his own.

“In what connection should the mourning be declared?” he was quoted as saying, continuing Moscow’s official denials that the killed fighters were part of the Russian military.

The open-source investigation collective Conflict Intelligence Team, meanwhile, added three names to the list of casualties it began collating on Tuesday.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov on Iran, Syria and North Korea
News
Jan. 16 2018
Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov on Iran, Syria and North Korea
Turkish Onslaught in Syria Gives Putin Another Victory Headache
News
Jan. 22 2018
Turkish Onslaught in Syria Gives Putin Another Victory Headache
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
News
Jan. 24 2018
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use

Latest news

Moscow Mayor Promises $70,000 Reward for Olympic Medalists
News
Feb. 14 2018
Moscow Mayor Promises $70,000 Reward for Olympic Medalists
Be Your Own Edgy Valentine in Moscow
City
Feb. 14 2018
Be Your Own Edgy Valentine in Moscow
Russian Police Summon Priests to Exorcise ‘Poltergeist’
News
Feb. 14 2018
Russian Police Summon Priests to Exorcise ‘Poltergeist’

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Moscow in your inbox