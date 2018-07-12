Russia Dismisses NATO as ‘Useless’ Distraction

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a “useless” military alliance, as the bloc’s summit enters its second day in Brussels.

Concern about Russia’s “provocative military activities,” including recent missile deployments in its westernmost region, were a central topic at the NATO summit on Wednesday.

“Russia’s recent activities and policies have reduced stability and security, increased unpredictability, and changed the security environment,” the bloc said in a public statement. The Western allies added that they “stand in solidarity” with the British assessment that Russia was to blame for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain.