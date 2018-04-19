Russia Dismisses Chemical Watchdog’s Spy Poisoning Probe as 'Strange'

Russia's Foreign Ministry has expressed skepticism towards an international chemical watchdog’s investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain that London blames on Moscow.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed last week that a Swiss lab report had revealed that a nerve agent called BZ, which was not produced in Russia or the Soviet Union, may have been used in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. The head of the designated OPCW lab said that the nerve agent mentioned by Lavrov was in its control sample and had “nothing to do with the samples collected” at the site of the Skripals’ poisoning.