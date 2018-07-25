News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 25 2018 - 09:07
By Reuters

Russia Discusses Syrian Refugee Return Plan With Lebanon

Lefteris Pitarakis / AP / TASS

Russia is talking to Lebanon about Moscow's plans for the mass return home of Syrian refugees, the Lebanese prime minister's office said on Tuesday, adding Lebanon hoped the Kremlin's initiative would tackle what it called a "displacement crisis".

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says there are about a million Syrians in Lebanon, around a quarter of its population. The Lebanese government puts the number at 1.5 million.

Russia last week said it had set up the Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees to help hundreds of thousands of refugees return home from abroad.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the return of refugees to Syria last Monday in Helsinki. Russia's Defense Ministry said it had sent Washington a proposal for drawing up a joint action plan to bring refugees back to the places they lived before the war broke out in 2011.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the proposals include setting up a Russian-U.S.-Jordanian monitoring group in Amman and a similar group in Lebanon. It said over 1.7 million Syrian refugees would be able to return to Syria in the near future.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri discussed Russia's plans with officials from the Russian embassy to Beirut on Tuesday. Later this week Putin will send a special representative to Beirut alongside the deputy foreign minister and a defense ministry official to continue talks, Hariri's office said.

Read More
Russia's Refugees: They Picked the Wrong Country

"[Hariri] is looking forward to the roadmap prepared by the Russian Defense Ministry, hoping that coordination with the U.S. administration, the United Nations and other concerned parties will form a serious effort to address the displacement crisis," his office said.

Syria's war has killed an estimated half a million people, driven some 5.6 million people out of the country and displaced around 6.6 million within it.

As the Syrian army, backed by Iran and Russia, has recovered more territory, some Lebanese officials have stepped up calls for refugees to leave for parts of Syria where violence died down.

Russia Envoy: Future of OPCW in Question After Vote to Expand Powers
News
June 28 2018
Russia Envoy: Future of OPCW in Question After Vote to Expand Powers
Military Veterans to Kremlin: Come Clean About Syria Mission
News
July 06 2018
Military Veterans to Kremlin: Come Clean About Syria Mission
Russia Helps Set up Center for Returning Refugees in Syria
News
July 19 2018
Russia Helps Set up Center for Returning Refugees in Syria

Latest news

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub
Meanwhile…
July 25 2018
Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub
Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod
News
July 24 2018
Russian State Journalist Killed in Nizhny Novgorod
Siberian Gold Miners Launch Hunger Strike Over Wage Theft
News
July 24 2018
Siberian Gold Miners Launch Hunger Strike Over Wage Theft
By Reuters

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

News

Moscow Public Transport Ranks World’s Most Efficient

News

Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

News

Putin Proposed Eastern Ukraine Referendum to Trump, Bloomberg Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter