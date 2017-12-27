News
Russia Discloses Cabinet Ministers’ Salaries for the First Time

Dec 27, 2017 — 17:35
— Update: 17:34

Russia Discloses Cabinet Ministers' Salaries for the First Time

Dec 27, 2017 — 17:35
— Update: 17:34
Alexander Astafyev / Russian Government Press Office / TASS

Russia’s Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov and ex-Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukayev earned up to three times more than the rest of their colleagues last year, new data reveals. 

Siluanov’s 1.73 million rubles ($30,000) per month topped the list of wages earned by Russian cabinet members in 2016, according to numbers released by the Finance Ministry for the first time Wednesday.

Read more: Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013

Ulyukayev, who was sentenced to 8 years in a high-security prison earlier this month on charges of accepting a $2 million bribe in November 2016, ranked second with a salary of 1.27 million rubles ($22,000). 

Energy Minister Alexander Novak came in third with 1.16 million rubles, while the rest of the cabinet members earned around half a million rubles each. 

The Finance Ministry’s data omits the interior and defense ministers’ wages, as well as those of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the FSB and President Vladimir Putin.

