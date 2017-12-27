Russia Discloses Cabinet Ministers’ Salaries for the First Time

Russia’s Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov and ex-Minister of Economic Development Alexei Ulyukayev earned up to three times more than the rest of their colleagues last year, new data reveals.
Siluanov’s 1.73 million rubles ($30,000) per month topped the list of wages earned by Russian cabinet members in 2016, according to numbers released by the Finance Ministry for the first time Wednesday.
Ulyukayev, who was sentenced to 8 years in a high-security prison earlier this month on charges of accepting a $2 million bribe in November 2016, ranked second with a salary of 1.27 million rubles ($22,000).
Energy Minister Alexander Novak came in third with 1.16 million rubles, while the rest of the cabinet members earned around half a million rubles each.
The Finance Ministry’s data omits the interior and defense ministers’ wages, as well as those of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the FSB and President Vladimir Putin.