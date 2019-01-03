Russia Disbands the Concept of ‘Dacha’

The New Year has ushered in a slew of new laws in Russia, including one that disappears the very concept of country cottages, known as dachas, where many Russians spend their summers.

More than 60 million Russians are estimated to own dachas nationwide. What kind of dacha they own, though, was previously decided by nine official definitions. Government authorities have decried that complexity as confusing.

A new law — passed in July 2017 and which took effect on Jan. 1, 2019 — now divides summer properties into “gardening” plots or “vegetable farming” partnerships.