Russia to Develop New Electronic Warfare Systems After Analyzing U.S. Missiles Recovered in Syria

The United States, Britain and France launched 105 missiles on Syrian government forces last month in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held area near the capital. The Russian military had warned prior to the airstrikes that it would target the missiles and the locations from which they are fired.

A Russian arms company has announced plans to develop new electronic warfare systems in three years after analyzing U.S. Tomahawk missiles recovered following a recent coalition strike in Syria.

The Russian military electronic equipment producer Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET) is analyzing the Tomahawks that were sent to Russia after being recovered in Syria, one of its senior managers told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday.

“Knowing all these parameters, we’ll be able to more effectively jam these cruise missiles at all stages of their combat use,” RIA quoted KRET’s deputy head Vladimir Mikheyev as saying.

The Russian military displayed fragments of what it said were unexploded U.S. Tomahawks two weeks after the attack near Damascus.

“They are being examined by Russian specialists. The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapons,” Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said at the time.

The U.S. Defense Department called the claims “another example of the Russian disinformation campaign,” CNBC reported.