Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia's Political Prisoner Numbers on the Rise, Says Memorial Rights Group
1 hour ago Russia Sees Near 100% Spike in Tesla Sales
16 hours ago Moscow Court Rejects Journalists' Case Against FSB over Telegram Encryption
Russia
Russia Sees Near 100% Spike in Tesla Sales
Russia
Moscow Court Rejects Journalists' Case Against FSB over Telegram Encryption
Russia
Former Foreign Policy Advisor to Trump Pleaded Guilty in Russian Probe
Russia
‘Foreign Agent’ NGOs Are Turning Down Foreign Funding, Says Putin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia's Political Prisoner Numbers on the Rise, Says Memorial Rights Group

Oct 31, 2017 — 10:47
— Update: 11:07

Russia's Political Prisoner Numbers on the Rise, Says Memorial Rights Group

Oct 31, 2017 — 10:47
— Update: 11:07
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

More than 100 Russians are being held in prisons on politically motivated charges, according to a new list compiled by the Memorial rights group.

Memorial publishes the list every Oct. 30 to coincide with the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Political Repression commemorated since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Millions are believed to have died during the repressive Soviet period, which reached its pinnacle with the mass killings and imprisonments of the late 1930s under Josef Stalin. 

This year the report said there were 117 political prisoners in Russia, which is 15 more than last year. 

“The real number of political prisoners and persons deprived of their freedom for political reasons, in today’s Russia, is undoubtedly much larger,” the NGO said in an English-language statement. 

Since the publication of Memorial's previous list, 45 people have been included and 28 removed after either serving full prison terms or being released.

The victims of political repression include Yury Dmitriev, the head of Memorial's branch in the northern republic of Karelia. Dmitriev faces up to 15 years behind bars for allegedly involving his adoptive daughter in producing pornographic materials.

Memorial called for the release of the 117 prisoners, 25 of whom were added to the list for religious persecution. “There should be no political prisoners in Russia," Memorial said. 

The Russian government labeled the human rights group a “foreign agent” last October in response to its criticism of the foreign agent law as politically oppressive.

Related
Russia
Men Shown as Proof of Life by Officials Were Actually Missing Chechens’ Brothers
Russia
Russian Supreme Court Upholds Bolotnaya Conviction, Ignoring European Court
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+