News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia Deports Polish Historian After Stalinist Purge Lecture

Nov 27, 2017 — 11:32
— Update: Nov. 27 2017 — 09:16

Russia Deports Polish Historian After Stalinist Purge Lecture

Nov 27, 2017 — 11:32
— Update: Nov. 27 2017 — 09:16
Dr. Henryk Glebocki (Screenshot Józef Wieczorek TV / Youtube)

A Polish historian has reportedly been deported from Russia, a day after giving a lecture on the fate of Polish citizens during the Stalinist purges of the late 1930s.

Moscow has previously accused Warsaw of unleashing a “war” against Soviet monuments in Poland, where the Soviet role in World War II is viewed with ambiguity or hostility. The official narrative in Russia is that the Red Army liberated Poland from Nazi occupation.

Read more: Poland Set to Demolish 500 Soviet Monuments

Dr. Henryk Glebocki was studying archival materials on Polish-Russian relations before Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained and deported him Friday, according to Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).

One day before his deportation, Dr. Glebbocki read an open lecture on the fate of Polish citizens at the hands of the Soviet Union’s secret police during Stalin’s 1937-1938 purge.

Last month, Russian historian Dmitry Karnaukhov was deported from Poland for what authorities described was anti-Polish activities. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response warning Warsaw that the incident “will not go unanswered.”

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+