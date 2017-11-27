Russia Deports Polish Historian After Stalinist Purge Lecture

A Polish historian has reportedly been deported from Russia, a day after giving a lecture on the fate of Polish citizens during the Stalinist purges of the late 1930s.
Moscow has previously accused Warsaw of unleashing a “war” against Soviet monuments in Poland, where the Soviet role in World War II is viewed with ambiguity or hostility. The official narrative in Russia is that the Red Army liberated Poland from Nazi occupation.
Dr. Henryk Glebocki was studying archival materials on Polish-Russian relations before Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained and deported him Friday, according to Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).
One day before his deportation, Dr. Glebbocki read an open lecture on the fate of Polish citizens at the hands of the Soviet Union’s secret police during Stalin’s 1937-1938 purge.
Last month, Russian historian Dmitry Karnaukhov was deported from Poland for what authorities described was anti-Polish activities. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in response warning Warsaw that the incident “will not go unanswered.”