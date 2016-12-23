Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo

A Perfect Trap, And A President Re-Invented
Over the course of his presidency, Vladimir Putin has been constantly redefining himself: from Yeltsin's successor through postmodernist "managed democracy" on to open authoritarianism marked by large-scale purges within his circle.
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love?
Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, Andy Warhol and others about love
This show opens the second session of The Human Condition interdisciplinary project which focuses on a human being in the framework of emotional relationships and his interaction with the social environment. On display are video works, installations, photographs and books by 23 artists from all over the world including Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, and Andy Warhol. Read more
Live Blog: President Putin's 2016 End of Year Press Conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference kicked off at noon today. A record number of journalists – 1,437, both domestic and foreign – are attending the event, hoping for a chance to ask Russia’s leader a question.
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman
Full-scale retrospective of metaphysical works by this extraordinary avant-garde artist and philosopher (1926-97) from major museum and private collections. Read more