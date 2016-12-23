Russia
21 hours ago Russia Deploys Military Police Battalion to Aleppo
1 day ago Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized
1 day ago Suspected Surrogate Alcohol Supplier Arrested in Irkutsk
Church Mediates Prisoner Exchange of Ukrainian Soldier for Russian Citizens
France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine
Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'
Dec 23, 2016
— Update: 20:20

Dec 23, 2016
— Update: 20:20
Moscow has deployed a military police battalion to the Syrian city of Aleppo to help reestablish law and order, according to an announcement by Russia’s Defense Ministry. The Syrian government recently retook the area from rebel forces after extended, bloody fighting.

“At the present time, the division has marched from the Hmeymim air base to the city of Aleppo to perform duties as part of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in the Syrian Arab Republic,” Defense Ministry officials told the Interfax news agency, which reports that Russian forces are expected to assist local police in restoring law and order to Aleppo.

The military police battalion will also provide security to soldiers, land-mine-removal experts, medical staff, and humanitarian convoys in the area.

Moscow stresses that the Russian battalion being deployed consists exclusively of professional soldiers, meaning there are no draftees on the mission.

Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)

22 hours ago

Before being hospitalized with a serious condition, former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov wrote an exclusive end-of-year op-ed for the Moscow Times. We publish it today and wish him a very swift recovery.

From Brekzit to Dopingovy Skandal: The Year in Words

