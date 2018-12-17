News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 17 2018 - 14:12
By Reuters

Russia Deploys Fighter Jets to Crimea Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Monday it was deploying more than 10 Sukhoi SU-27 and SU-30 fighter jets to Crimea after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged Ukraine was preparing "a provocation" near Crimea before the end of the year.

The Defense Ministry was cited as saying that the deployment was to the overhauled Belbek air base in Crimea where the fighter jets would be permanently stationed.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and tensions between the two neighbors flared on Nov. 25 after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews. 

