News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 25 2018 - 15:09

Russia Deploys Coastal Missiles in Arctic Drills

Vitaly Nevar / TASS

The Russian military has deployed coastal defense missile systems in the Arctic amid increased military activity in the region.

Moscow renewed interest in the Arctic with the discovery of untapped oil and natural gas reserves and a desire to secure access to the Northern Sea Route — a strategic trade artery that has the potential to reroute East-West global trade flows. A military doctrine signed by President Vladimir Putin in 2014 entrusts Russia’s armed forces with maintaining the country’s strategic interests in the Arctic.

Read More
Russia to Form Arctic Military Command by 2017

A spokesman for the Northern Fleet told Interfax that a Bastion coastal defense missile system had been delivered to a base on Kotelny Island, north of the Sakha republic in eastern Siberia, to take part in scheduled drills.

“Rocket fire will be launched at a remote target simulating a group of enemy surface ships,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

The Bastion system is a unified coastal defense complex which employs the supersonic homing Onyx anti-ship missile designed to defend more than 600 kilometers of coastline against surface ships. One fully-loaded unit carries 36 Onyx anti-ship missiles, which can engage targets beyond the visual horizon.

The Northern Fleet said its Arctic task force arrived on Kotelny on Monday to assist in the drills.

One in Five Russian Duma Deputies is a Security Lobbyist, Says Transparency Group
News
Aug. 29 2018
One in Five Russian Duma Deputies is a Security Lobbyist, Says Transparency Group
Why China and Russia Are Obsessed With Vast New War Games (Op-ed)
Opinion
Aug. 30 2018
Why China and Russia Are Obsessed With Vast New War Games (Op-ed)
Russian Defense Ministry Collecting Donations for New Military Cathedral
Meanwhile…
Sept. 04 2018
Russian Defense Ministry Collecting Donations for New Military Cathedral

Latest news

Anti-Kremlin Activist Regains Consciousness After Suspected Poisoning
News
Sept. 25 2018
Anti-Kremlin Activist Regains Consciousness After Suspected Poisoning
Activists Deliver 1M Signatures to the Kremlin Against Retirement Age Hike
News
Sept. 25 2018
Activists Deliver 1M Signatures to the Kremlin Against Retirement Age Hike
Russia Criminalizes Firing 'Pre-Retirement Age' Workers
News
Sept. 25 2018
Russia Criminalizes Firing 'Pre-Retirement Age' Workers

Most read

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

News

Russia is Only 3 Years Away From Peak Oil, Energy Minister Warns

Meanwhile…

Putin Tests New Kalashnikov Sniper Rifle

News

Attacks on Russian Activists and Journalists on the Rise, NGO Warns

Sign up for our weekly newsletter