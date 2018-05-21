News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 21 2018 - 12:05

Russia to Deploy Anti-Drone Units at World Cup Stadiums, Reports Say

The Russian military reportedly plans to deploy electronic warfare assets to protect World Cup stadiums from potential drone attacks this summer.

Russia’s National Guard has said that it will use video surveillance drones to detect unruly fans in crowds at the June 14-July 15 championship. Analysts have warned that returning Islamist fighters could pose a threat to the tournament.

