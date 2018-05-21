Russia to Deploy Anti-Drone Units at World Cup Stadiums, Reports Say

Russia’s National Guard has said that it will use video surveillance drones to detect unruly fans in crowds at the June 14-July 15 championship. Analysts have warned that returning Islamist fighters could pose a threat to the tournament.

The Russian military reportedly plans to deploy electronic warfare assets to protect World Cup stadiums from potential drone attacks this summer.

Russian General Staff chief General Valery Gerasimov ordered troops to field anti-drone defense capabilities at the World Cup, a Russian Defense Ministry source told the RBC business outlet Monday.

Moscow will be outfitted with four land-based units with the potential to disrupt enemy drones, while St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg will receive three each, the unnamed Defense Ministry source said.

The source also told RBC that the Federal Security Service (FSB) will deploy 60 of its own mobile drone-jamming units.