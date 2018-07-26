Russia Deflects Criticism From UN Rights Experts on Prison Torture

UN human rights experts urged Russian officials to prosecute alleged widespread cases of torture including beatings, electric shocks or burial in snow at labor camps in Siberia.

Deputy justice minister Mikhail Galperin, leading Russia's delegation at a hearing of the U.N. Committee against Torture, said on Wednesday that strict rules governed the use of force in prisons.

"Each case where a detainee is harmed or if they in particular die as a result of physical force, special measures, or use of firearms, the prosecutor is informed within one day with supporting documentation," he said.

But Galperin gave no details of any officials prosecuted for torture at the start of the two-day examination of Russia's record. Russia will respond to detailed questions on Thursday.

Some 600,000 people are held in nearly 1,000 prisons and detention centres across Russia, with 4,000 deaths from various causes recorded each year, "one of the highest rates in the Council of Europe countries," panel chairman Jens Modvig said.

"There is no rule ensuring that punishment for torture corresponds to the seriousness of the crime," Modvig said. "This is more regrettable in that torture is practiced widely."