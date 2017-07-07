Russia
Russia Day Detentions 'Arbitrary and Abusive,' says Human Rights Watch

July 7, 2017 — 11:45
— Update: 12:03

Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. Anton Vaganov / Reuters

Russian riot police used excessive force against hundreds of demonstrators during anti-corruption protests on June 12, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said July 7.

The human rights group and described conditions demonstrators were detained and held in during Russia Day demonstrations in Moscow and St. Petersburg as “abusive.”

According to HRW, riot police used “excessive force against protesters.”

“If protesters questioned their detentions or refused to go willingly, the police handled them roughly and in some cases dragged them on the ground, beat them with truncheons, kicked them with booted feet, and punched them,” the HRW brief said.

Human Rights Watch interviewed more than a dozen people detained during the protests. YouTube / Human Rights Watch

“The mass detentions on June 12 were arbitrary and abusive,” People have a right to free assembly, authorized or not,” Tanya Lokshina, Russia program director at Human Rights Watch, said.

Police detained 866 people in Moscow and 658 people in St. Petersburg, the HRW said. More than 130 children were arrested in Moscow and 65 in St. Petersburg.  

Protesters who had their administrative court hearings before they spoke to Human Rights Watch representatives received fines between 3,000 and 15,000 rubles ($30 to $250). Some demonstrators were sentenced to up to 15 days in detention.

