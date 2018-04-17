News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 17 2018 - 16:04

Russia Cuts Prison Financing in Half

Yury Tutov / TASS

The Russian government has cut its federal prison financing program by nearly half, from 96.5 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to 55 billion rubles ($890 million).

Over 600,000 people are housed in 962 correctional facilities and detention centers, according to the 2018-2026 target program signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev published last week.

Read More
How the Gulag Lives On in Russia's Prison Economy (Op-ed)

The Russian government’s new $890-million correctional system development program aims to improve conditions for suspects and defendants housed in jails and prisons, including the construction of 11 new detention centers with a capacity of over 11,000 seats.

A similar 2017-2025 program allocated $1.5 billion to build 10 detention centers with a capacity of fewer than 10,000 seats. 

Overcrowding at times reached 156 percent and remained most pronounced in the annexed Crimean peninsula, where there are on average 1.8 persons occupying one allocated space.

From the Archive: MMM's Sergei Mavrodi, Behind the Hype
News
March 26 2018
From the Archive: MMM's Sergei Mavrodi, Behind the Hype
Executive at Fire-Ravaged Russian Shopping Mall Arrested
News
March 30 2018
Executive at Fire-Ravaged Russian Shopping Mall Arrested
Russia Creates New Police Unit to Protect Fans at 2018 FIFA World Cup
News
April 02 2018
Russia Creates New Police Unit to Protect Fans at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Latest news

Telegram Founder Pledges Millions to Fight Russian 'Political Censorship'
News
April 17 2018
Telegram Founder Pledges Millions to Fight Russian 'Political Censorship'
Russia Denies U.S. and UK Allegations of Global Cyber Attack
News
April 17 2018
Russia Denies U.S. and UK Allegations of Global Cyber Attack
Russia Launches Program to Return Students From U.K. and Other 'Unfriendly Countries'
News
April 17 2018
Russia Launches Program to Return Students From U.K. and Other 'Unfriendly Countries'

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox