News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 22 2018 - 16:06

Russia Cuts Back HIV Adoption Ban

Moskva News Agency

A top court has scrapped Russia’s de-facto ban on allowing people who live with HIV to adopt children.

The changes were anticipated this summer as part of a broader state strategy to combat the epidemic and reduce stigma. Russia’s strategy to eradicate HIV focuses on working with at-risk groups, spreading awareness and fighting discrimination.

Read More
Russia Wishes Away Its HIV Epidemic

Russia’s Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that preventing HIV-positive families from adopting children who already live with them is unconstitutional.

The unilateral ruling cited a previous court resolution from 2015 along with a UN and International Organization for Migration (IOM) argument that HIV/AIDS does not pose a threat because it “cannot be transmitted by the mere presence of a person with HIV.”

Read More
Russia’s Methadone Ban Is Fueling an HIV Epidemic in Crimea

Pavel Chikov, head of the AGORA human rights organization, called the ruling a “serious step toward lowering discrimination” but noted that it stops short of scrapping adoption for HIV positive people in its entirety.

“The Constitutional Court didn’t have the guts to allow these people to adopt from children’s homes,” Chikov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Latest news

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking
News
June 22 2018
Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking
Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
News
June 22 2018
Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team
News
June 22 2018
U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

Most read

News

Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

Foreign World Cup Fans Jailed in Russia

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter